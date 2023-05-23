PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial of an 18-year-old man accused of carjacking was moved to August, according to Peoria County Circuit Court records.

Sentaries Farmer, 18, of the 2000 block of North Gale Avenue, was to go to trial Monday in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons but the trial was moved back to Sept. 11. The request, according to court records, was made by Farmer’s attorney.

Farmer and three others — a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds — were arrested in connection with the March 8 carjacking near Bradley University. According to Peoria police and court records, the victim was approached by two people, one of whom was armed.

They demanded the vehicle and took off. The victim wasn’t injured, according to Peoria police.

Later, officers located the car in the 1700 block of North Great Oak Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The car’s driver sped off and later collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Main and University streets. All four tried to flee on foot but were caught, according to court records and Peoria police.

The minors were arrested on a litany of charges related to the incident. The dispositions of those charges, however, wasn’t immediately known as cases in juvenile court are closed to the public and sealed.

Farmer was charged with vehicular hijacking and also in another case, charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a debit card and theft which stemmed from a Jan. 10, 2023, incident.

That case too was moved to Sept. 11 in Lyons’ courtroom.

Farmer remains in the Peoria County Jail.