PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a carjacking-turned-crash in Peoria.

According to Peoria Police, the carjacking happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officers observed a stolen car on Nebraska and University with four juveniles inside. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The driver of the stolen car then crashed into a second car near University and Main Street. On scene, the front of one car is totaled. Another car can be seen on the sidewalk hoisted on a ledge barrier.

Two individuals in the struck vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

Four were taken into custody.

Peoria Police have blocked off the intersection of Main Street and University Street. That location is right next to the campus of Bradley University.

The Peoria Police Department, Peoria Fire Department, Illinois State Police and Advanced Medical Transport are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. WMBD is working to learn what led up to the crash.