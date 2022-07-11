PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 21 years of service, Peoria Park District’s Carl Cannon is retiring.

The announcement came from Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill Monday morning, saying a press conference is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Cannon and everything he has contributed to the district.

Although he is retiring from the park district, Cannon will still continue to serve the community through his non-profit organization, ELITE Community Outreach. That organization offers educational programs and support to struggling youths and adults coming out of the prison system.