PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 21 years of service, Peoria Park District’s Carl Cannon is retiring.
The announcement came from Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill Monday morning, saying a press conference is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Cannon and everything he has contributed to the district.
Although he is retiring from the park district, Cannon will still continue to serve the community through his non-profit organization, ELITE Community Outreach. That organization offers educational programs and support to struggling youths and adults coming out of the prison system.
“On behalf of our District and the families we serve, I extend my sincere gratitude to Carl and his passionate commitment to making Peoria a better place. People like Carl don’t come along very often, and Peoria is lucky to have benefitted from his efforts. The Peoria Park District looks forward to what comes next for Carl, and we will continue to support his work, just from a different vantage point…. as his cheerleader instead of coach.”Emily Cahill, Peoria Park District Executive Director