Carl Spindler Marina, Campground opened back up after floodwaters recede

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular central Illinois RV park and marina is back up and running.

Spring flooding covered the Carl Spindler Marina, leaving RV owners and boaters without a place to go.

But now that the river has gone back down (it was below 15 feet on Thursday), the campground is filling up.

Fon Du Lac Park District Director Mike Johnson says it won’t recoup all the losses his district has seen this year, but he says this will help them be able to sustain themselves for the rest of the year.

“Right now we’ve got about 50 plus campers in here, we’ve got another 24 scheduled to check in tomorrow. By the Fourth of July we’re pretty much booked for the rest of the season. We’re hoping the weather stays good, the river stays down, and we can keep this place occupied,” Johnson said.

Johnson says due to the pandemic, his district has lost between $300,000 and $400,000 this year between facilities closing down and the marina closing down due to flooding.

He says the campground also has cabins available for guests to stay for a weekend getaway.

Johnson says on Wednesday nearly 30 RV owners will arrive at the campground.