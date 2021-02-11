Carla Barnes, first African-American judge to serve 11th judicial circuit

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Judge Carla Barnes was sworn in Thursday afternoon at McLean County Law and Justice Center, making history as the first African-American to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Barnes has a rich background as an attorney in McLean and Cook counties, and also served as McLean’s first African-American Chief Public Defender for six years.

During her speech, the newly sworn-in judge said her time helping others as a public defender prepared her for this position, an experience she will continue to draw from as a judge.

“For every litigant, their case is the most important for them,” Barnes said. “I will work hard to really listen to them and always do my best to apply the law to their set of facts. Win or lose, they’re going to know that I was fair.”

Linda Foster, President of NAACP Bloomington-Normal Branch, said she stands proud with Barnes’s for her achievement today, knowing that she brings an important presence to the courtroom.

“To see somebody, when they go into the courtroom, that looks like them, talks like them, understands the culture, and the background of where they come from, that brings monument to the bench,” Foster said.

As the circuit’s first African-American judge, and a woman, too, Barnes said she is embracing being a role model to the younger generation, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with it.

“I don’t take that lightly,” Barnes said. “I understand that I’m in a unique position that other young girls can look at and see that if I can do it, they can do it, too.”

She said although she cherished her job as a public defender, she is excited about continuing her passion for helping others from the judge’s bench.

“I had one of the best jobs in the entire building, it gave me an opportunity to help people on a daily basis,” Barnes said. “Now as a judge, I’ll just help in a different way.”

Barnes will immediately begin serving as an At-Large Court Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit, replacing former Judge Scott Drazewski. She will serve her term until Dec. 5, 2022, and re-election is possible in Nov. 2022.