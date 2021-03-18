Carle announces launch of COVID-19 vaccine notification program

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Woodford and McLean County residents looking for a COVID-19 vaccine now have an extra tool for assistance.

Carle Hospital has announced the launch of a new notification feature to assist residents looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Beginning this week, those who are currently eligible for vaccination in Woodford or McLean County and would like to be notified when a new appointment is open can provide their name and phone number, or meal, to receive a one-time notification.

Appointment notifications will begin to be sent the week of March 22 for those who have signed up and will continue to go out as long as vaccine appointments are available, according to a press release.

“Signing up for real-time notifications will allow you to receive service faster with scheduling but does not guarantee an appointment nor serve as a waiting list,” the press release states.

Those wishing to sign up can do so here.