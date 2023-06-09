NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — June marks Men’s Health Month. Carle BroMenn Medical Center is making sure men have the tools they need to have better prostate health with the purchase of an Aquablation Robot.

“All the staff wants to make life better for our patients. And this is just one more tool that allows us to do that,” said Trayce Bartley, Director of Perioperative Services.

An Aquablation Robot helps treat Benign Prostastic Hyperplasia (BPH). BPH is an enlarged prostate that causes urinary tract symptoms.

“Men as they get older or shall we say mature will have more problems with their urination. Almost all men will see a change in their urination,” said Urologist Vicken Chalian. “And a lot to the point where they either need medical management or if that’s not working well then we go to procedures such as Aquablation to help with that symptom and problems with urination.”

The procedure can take up to 15 minutes and requires an overnight stay at the hospital. The Aquablation Robot surgically removes excess prostate tissue with high-pressure water instead of using heat or energy from an electric or laser source.

“So, it’s effective in removing prostate tissue without some of the side effects that we see with the other treatments which have that heat and energy that can lead to problems with sexual function such as erectile dysfunction,” said Chalian.

Carle BroMenn is the only hospital south of the Chicago area with this equipment. Patients are coming from at least a 90-mile radius from the Bloomington-Normal area to receive treatment.

“The need definitely for this procedure is there. There’s a lot of interest from patients because a lot of men do suffer from urinary retention and problems urinating,” said Bartley. “The other point is there’s just not a lot of urological care available in Central Illinois these days.”

The hospital was able to purchase the robot in 2022 with donations from its Greatest Needs Fund.

“Greatest Needs Fund is amazing because what it does is it allows hospital administration to address needs as they arise,” said Shelleigh Birlingmair, Vice President of Development for Carle Health Center for Philanthropy. “So without the support of our community and our patients and their families, this opportunity to purchase this piece of equipment wouldn’t have been made possible.”