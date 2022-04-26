NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — April is National Donate Life Month.

Leaders with Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, & Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network are helping raise awareness while raising a flag.

Tuesday afternoon, Leaders with Carle and Gift of Hope, raised a Gift of Hope flag on the Carle BroMenn Medical Center grounds.

Harry Wilkins, President & CEO of Gift of Hope said the flag-raising honors those who have given life-saving organ and tissue donations, as well as those who have received a donation.

The event Tuesday also recognized Theo Briggs, the brother of a Carle BroMenn staff member and a life-giving donor, who unexpectedly died in 2021.

Wilikins said while almost 95% of Americans believe in donation, only a little over half are registered donors.

He added, that there are over 100,000 people waiting for a donation.

He said last year, which was a record year, there were 40,000 donations.

Wilkins said they have all the information to register as a donor, on their website.