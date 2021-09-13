Carle BroMenn Medical Center recognized as a leader in stroke care

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) ― Carle BroMenn Medical Center has received recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA) for its commitment to stroke care.

“Carle’s innovative technology, leading-edge medical facilities and techniques, and continued commitment to the highest quality patient care again position the organization to receive acknowledgment for outstanding care,” leaders said in a press release.

Carle BroMenn will receive the following designations:

Get with the Guidelines Stroke Award (AHA) Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Get with the Guidelines Stroke Award (AHA) Gold Plus

Get with the Guidelines Stroke Award (AHA) Target StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll

To receive these designations, Carle met strict quality achievement measures in diagnosing and treating stroke patients. This includes proper medication and treatment, reducing death, quick recovery, and limiting disability because of stroke.

Carle also demonstrated a commitment to educating patients and the community, as well as timely follow-up and simple transitional care for stroke patients.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients using the latest technology and quality measures,” Herman Dick, MD, Neurology and Carle stroke specialist said. “Receiving recognition like these really demonstrates our commitment to these priorities. When you come to Carle BroMenn, you are receiving the highest quality stroke care from a team of dedicated stroke experts.”