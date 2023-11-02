CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — As Carle Health navigates the financial challenges of the current healthcare environment, it announced a voluntary separation program for non-direct patient care employees.

The organization has proposed the program to an undisclosed number of employees. Among the affected hospitals include those in Peoria, Pekin and Bloomington-Normal.

Spokesperson Brittany Simon said that Carle Health is looking at “creative, proactive solutions while continuing to support the mission of the organization.”

Simon also mentioned that the program is mutually beneficial, supporting long-term cost reduction while supporting non-direct patient care employees with financial support if they leave the organization.