Carle Health announces COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all employees

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health employees will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Friday.

Effective immediately, employees who are not yet vaccinated are asked to complete a COVID-19 vaccine form and comply with additional safety requirements on an ongoing basis, including:

Wear a N95 or high-filtration mask while in Carle and Health Alliance buildings (in place of surgical masks)

Continued high level of PPE use regardless of local spread, including eye protection in all clinical spaces

Ongoing and additional mitigation measures will be determined in the weeks ahead

“Like many community members, the majority of Carle Health team members have already made the decision to vaccinate, and we are grateful for their contribution toward ending this pandemic,” James C. Leonard, MD, president and CEO of Carle Health said. “The decision to request all Carle Health team members to get vaccinated was made carefully and follows our organization’s values and commitment to being a trusted health partner for the community.”

More than 70% of the health system’s more than 11,000 team members have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release.