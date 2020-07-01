Carle Health buys Advocate BroMenn & Advocate Eureka, “Expect an increase in access to specialty care”

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) – Red is the new purple as leaders of Advocate Health Systems say it is merging with Carle Health System to provide better health care for community members, including increased specialty care, as well as, expanded primary care services.

Carle announcing the $190 million deal Wednesday, after being in the works for more than a year. Leaders say the name Advocate will soon be a thing of the past, but say the only thing changing is the name.

“We for many years really did not focus on expanding our footprint,” said President & CEO of Carle Health System, Dr. James Leonard. “We would only take on into our system other folks who were committed to quality and outcomes as we were.”

Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka President, Colleen Kannaday says the last ten years with advocate has been great, but this new merger is creating a buzz.

“We are officially moving forward as a part of Carle, and really focusing on central and southern Illinois,” she said. “The enthusiasm is palpable, and at the end of the day this is all about how we provide the best care for our patients, and our communities as they are really the ones who win in all of this.”

Carle located in Champaign, serves an area just south of Kankakee all the way to the Illinois/Kentucky border. As both hospitals join the team, their role in the system becomes larger, however, leaders say the only change is convenience.

“This will not be visible to people in the community,” said Dr. Leonard. “Systems that may have reported to Chicago or Milwaukee, may now report to Champaign, or we may bring it in to Bloomington.”

On the employment Kannaday says nothing changes there as well, as the Advocate system’s 2,000 team members and physicians will be staying put.

“The same wonderful caregivers at all of our sites that cared for you yesterday are caring for you today,” said Kannaday. “All of our team members and physicians have moved over. To our patients, there will not be anything noticeable.”

Both say although the deal is complete, the work is not done. They hope to work with patients to brainstorm ways to make the new partnership the best it can be.

The Carle system is now comprised of five hospitals, more than 1,000 doctors and two health plans serving Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Washington and North Carolina..