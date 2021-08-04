Carle Health celebrates opening of new MRI clinic

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A healthcare provider in the Twin Cities is expanding its offerings of MRI imaging services.

Carle Health cut the ribbon on Wednesday on its new MRI office located off Veterans Parkway on Jumer Road. Carle’s Vice President of Operations Tim Bassett said the new office provides people with high-quality care without the hassle of having to go to a larger medical facility.

“The facility is incredibly convenient and quick to access. Patients can be in and out in just a few minutes. It’s something that allows us to continue being a trusted health partner in the community, and something that we’re excited to offer to McLean County and beyond,” Bassett said.

Bassett said the Carle MRI clinic provides patients with exclusive top-notch healthcare.

“This is the only 3Tesla MRI in the market which means that the image quality is a little bit clearer. It allows our radiologists to get better pictures of what they’re scanning on the patient. Also, results in less time inside the scanner definitely contribute to an optimal patient experience,” Bassett said.

Carle Health operates Carle-Bromenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka.