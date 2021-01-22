Carle health COVID-19 vaccine chatbot sees early success

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new tool that shares information about when COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone is now ready for use.

This past week, Carle Health announced the launch of ChatBot, an interactive messaging tool that provides answers people have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tim Bassett, V.P. of Support and Ancillary Services at Carle-Bromenn Medical Center in Normal, said the launch of the tool provides people with up-to-date information from the CDC.

“It’s significantly reduced our call volume more than 60% since Chatbot has launched,” Bassett said. “While we’re certainly more than happy to engage in that conversation, sometimes access to that information is just not the most timely. Chatbot provides that information in real time.”

Bassett said while they’re still happy to take calls and talk with people who have questions, the bot tells them information within 60-120 seconds after answering questions about their age and other factors.

“Based on those factors, ChatBot is able to determine which phase of the vaccine distribution process they qualify for, whether it’s Phase 1 A,B or C or Phase 2 and how they might go about accessing that vaccine in the county that they reside in,” Bassett said.

According to Bassett more than 1,000 people have already taken advantage of the tool.