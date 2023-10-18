PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health Greater Peoria Oncology will be offering free walk-in cancer screenings and mammograms for eligible members of the community on Friday.

Funding by Carle Health Center for Philanthropy and the IDPH Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program will allow free screenings for lung, skin, colon, cervical, and genetic cancers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carle Health Methodist North on North Allen at 2338 W. Van Winkle Way in Peoria.

Eligible members of the community will also be allowed to schedule a free mammogram at a Carle Health Greater Peoria facility.

The event is free to the public whether they have been to Carle before or not.

To learn more about Carle Health Peoria and its programs, visit its website or Facebook page.