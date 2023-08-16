BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More healthcare outreach is coming to McLean County.

Beginning in September, the community will see a new Carle Mobile Clinic. A ribbon cutting was held at the Carle BroMenn Medical Center Wednesday.

The idea came together when United Way of McLean County the Tinervin Foundation sat with Carle leadership to see how they could improve access to healthcare.

Physicals, lab work, immunizations and EKGs are some of the services that will be offered. Walk-ups can be seen at the mobile locations. As of now there are four locations where the clinic will be parked routinely; The YWCA, Mennonite Church of Normal, Western Avenue Community Center, Wood Hill Towers.

Community leaders said partnership is what helped bring the vision together.

“This is like I said before a visual reminder of what community partnerships can do to improve healthcare and access to healthcare in your community,” said David Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of McLean County.

“This is actually quite unique when you look at the number of partners. Seven partners that have come together and really sacrificed their own individual that, ‘I have to own,’ or, ‘I have to control,’ for all of us to say, ‘We’re better when we each come together,'” said Colleen Kannaday, President of Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The first official day of operation is September 5.