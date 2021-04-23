Carle Health reaches vaccine milestone of 100,000 doses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A monumental milestone in the fight against COVID-19 is taking place Friday at a local hospital in Bloomington.

A Clinton teen is Carle Health’s 100,000th recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine within the hospital system. It is a number they hope to double sooner rather than later.

The milestone moment took place at Carle Bloomington Pediatrics. The recipient of the vaccine is Clinton High School junior Shelby Morris.

“If it can encourage other kids to go out and get the vaccine then like I want more people to want to get it,” Morris said.

On Friday, she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one currently authorized in teens under 18 years old. She said she was not nervous about getting the shot.

“If me getting the vaccine means people around me can be safer than they are now, then yeah, I’ll get the vaccine,” she reiterated.

While Carle Health provides healthcare coverage to Mclean, Champaign, and other Central Illinois counties, it chose Bloomington Pediatrics specifically to administer the 100,000th shot.

“Soon the emergency-use-authorization could be provided to the younger population, perhaps down to the age of 12, that it would be important to utilize this opportunity to highlight how important it is for the youth to be vaccinated as well once they’re able to,” said Tim Bassett, the vice president of support and ancillary services.

Bassett said it is a moment to celebrate, but more work is needed to end the pandemic.

“I would venture to guess we will achieve the next 100,000 doses quicker than the first. But that’s going to require the community to accept the vaccine and is something that is perhaps most important in ending the pandemic,” he said.

As of Friday, the state administered nearly 11 million shots.

Morris also said she felt no pain and is excited, not nervous for the second dose.