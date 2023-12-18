PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — General surgery services will once again be available at all three Peoria area Carle Health hospitals.

According to a joint Carle Health and Springfield Clinic news release, Springfield Clinic physicians will be providing the physician coverage needed at the Carle Health Pekin and Proctor campuses.

“Quality and continuity of care is our most important goal when it comes to our patients,” said Carle Health Greater Peoria President Keith Knepp. “Our hospital campuses in the Greater Peoria area offer an extensive array of surgical services. We are pleased that our Carle physicians and other providers on our hospital medical staff can collaborate with Springfield Clinic physicians to continue our mission to deliver excellent care for our patients and their families.”

This is a change from several weeks ago, when a Carle Health representative stated they would only be accepting general surgery patients at its Methodist campus in Downtown Peoria beginning on Dec. 1.

The news release states there will be no interruption or delay in surgical services as operations adjust.

Patients with questions are encouraged to consult their primary care provider or visit Carle Health’s website.