Carle Health to bring mobile health clinics to Bloomington-Normal every third Monday of the month in 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with Carle Health are bringing mobile services right to the Bloomington-Normal community beginning next Monday, open to the public, regardless of whether you’re a Carle patient or not.

The 40-foot wheelchair-friendly clinic on wheels is coming to Wood Hill Towers in Bloomington, on the corner of Main and East Wood Streets, and it’s serving all ages.

Kelly Parker, Manager of Carle Mobile Health Services, said the mobile clinic has a lot to offer, including first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and booster shots, with Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all available.

“The only thing we are not able to do is imaging, which is X-rays, CT scans, things like that, but anything that you can have done in a primary care office or an acute care office, urgent care, convenient care however you want to call it, we can provide that care right here on our mobile clinic,” said Parker.

She said other services they offer include: influenza vaccines, chronic condition management, treatment for common illnesses like sore throat, cold, or earaches; physical exams, wellness care, lab tests, school and sports physicals, and referrals/applications for social services.

She added, they will also have social services on board for anyone with needs that might be contributing to poor health, and they accept all forms of insurance.

“We accept all insurances, we accept no insurance, so just come to us, and like I said we do have social workers that work on the bus, so if you do need help with any kind of healthcare coverage, we will do all of that stuff right there with you,” said Parker.

Monday’s mobile clinic will be open from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M.