PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Methodist Hospital Inpatient Rehabilitation Center will relocate to Proctor Hospital, Carle Health Greater Peoria announced on Wednesday.

The center will be in the previous Transitional Care Center (TCC) on Proctor’s fourth floor.

The health system said the move to Proctor Hospital will allow patients access to private rooms, a new dining room, an activity center, a state-of-the-art therapy gym, two customized bariatric rooms, large training shower rooms, and a life skills room, all of which allow for family participation and training.

The more modern, comprehensive rehabilitation center, Carle Health said, will allow for a larger staff to accommodate patients’ needs. In addition, no renovations are needed to the current floor plan as the center underwent a renovation in 2017.

The closure of the current Methodist Hospital Inpatient Rehabilitation Center will coincide with the opening of the Comprehensive Physical Rehabilitation Center at Proctor Hospital. There will be no interruption in services provided to our patients and community. This transition will officially take place on June 1.

For any additional questions, or to schedule an interview for more information, contact Harry Croton at (309) 409-5775 or email Harry.Croton@carle.com.