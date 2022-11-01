PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems.

UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics, UnityPlace, and Methodist College.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to engage with more individuals and families from our Central Illinois communities to help them achieve their best health,” said James C. Leonard, MD, president and CEO of Carle Health. “As we work to earn the status of trusted healthcare partner in the greater Peoria region, we will leverage best practices of both teams to enhance the patient experience and bring innovation and individualized care for years to come.”

According to a press release sent Tuesday, Carle and UnityPoint Health will be working together to provide a broader spectrum of services to Central Illinois, including medical, behavioral health, and addiction recovery services.

“This strategic partnership is an opportunity to improve the delivery of care for the people of central Illinois,” said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “We look forward to collaborating with Carle Health on ways to advance our shared missions and create clear value for our teams, patients, and the community at large.”

The merger of these companies will increase the number of health care providers available in the Peoria area, and allow patients to have access to a larger network of services.

The press release also states that this partnership will help develop the Central Illinois workforce by creating new jobs and investing in their current employees.

The agreement is set to close on April 1, 2023.