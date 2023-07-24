PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health’s Trillium Place donated dozens of items of furniture to Epic in Peoria.

Epic is a disability service and support organization based in Peoria. It currently has 13 different care homes located throughout the city.

Each home will be receiving new hospital beds, wheelchairs, tables, and items to help make the home more accessible.

Epic COO Doris Hayes said these items will make a difference in their quality of life.

” So many of our individuals do not have the finances to be able to purchase brand-new equipment and a hospital bed costs between two and five thousand dollars, so the donations they’re giving are going to be life-changing for our individuals,” said Hayes.

Over the next two days, the furniture will be unloaded at all thirteen homes.