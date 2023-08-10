EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health Greater Peoria Trauma Services announced Thursday that they will be hosting a Stop the Bleed training at East Peoria Community High School on Monday.

The Carles Trauma Services will be training more than 100 members of the district staff to recognize life-threatening bleeding and how to help treat it quickly.

Carle said they are doing the training to serve the healthcare needs of the region and improve outcomes for Peoria area residents as they partner with local school districts.

They said that the number one cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding, so the training of these staff will help bring awareness and improve education.