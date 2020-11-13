Carle sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, implements additional restrictions

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle is implementing stricter policies after the entire Carle system sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the company.

Carle announced these changes will begin Friday.

Outpatient Procedure Support Person Policy

For Outpatient procedures, one support person is allowed for the duration of the procedure.

For Outpatient appointments, one support person only allowed for patients under 18 or for an adult patient with cognitive or developmental limitations. All other support persons involved in a plan of care should wait in their car for the patient and attend appointment by phone.

Inpatient Visitor Guidelines

No hospital visitors allowed except for the following extenuating circumstances:

Developmental/cognitive impairments- one support person permitted (including COVID+ patients).

No visitors to the Emergency Department but allows two support people during a major trauma event where the Trauma Services team will provide care and for Pediatric patients 24 hours a day and one support person for an adult patient with cognitive or development impairment.

Obstetrics/Labor & Delivery/Antepartum – one support person for the entire length of stay. Support cannot leave the unit. Special note for Carle BroMenn Medical Center: Laboring mothers should enter through Labor & Delivery Entrance after 6:30 p.m.

Pediatrics/Intermediate Care Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – two support persons for the entire visit, one permitted at the bedside. Support persons must change outside of the unit. Pediatrics support 24 hours a day. NICU and Intermediary Care Nursery support 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Intensive Care Unit – two support persons. Only one person at bedside. Inpatient visiting hours for support persons will be 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. End of visiting hours announcements will air as appropriate at each location. Carle BroMenn Medical Center visiting hours are 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Inpatient Rehab – no support person until discharge.