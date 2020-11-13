Carle sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, implements additional restrictions

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle is implementing stricter policies after the entire Carle system sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the company.
Carle announced these changes will begin Friday.
Outpatient Procedure Support Person Policy
- For Outpatient procedures, one support person is allowed for the duration of the procedure.
- For Outpatient appointments, one support person only allowed for patients under 18 or for an adult patient with cognitive or developmental limitations. All other support persons involved in a plan of care should wait in their car for the patient and attend appointment by phone.
Inpatient Visitor Guidelines
No hospital visitors allowed except for the following extenuating circumstances:
- Developmental/cognitive impairments- one support person permitted (including COVID+ patients).
- No visitors to the Emergency Department but allows two support people during a major trauma event where the Trauma Services team will provide care and for Pediatric patients 24 hours a day and one support person for an adult patient with cognitive or development impairment.
- Obstetrics/Labor & Delivery/Antepartum – one support person for the entire length of stay. Support cannot leave the unit.
- Special note for Carle BroMenn Medical Center: Laboring mothers should enter through Labor & Delivery Entrance after 6:30 p.m.
- Pediatrics/Intermediate Care Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – two support persons for the entire visit, one permitted at the bedside. Support persons must change outside of the unit.
- Pediatrics support 24 hours a day.
- NICU and Intermediary Care Nursery support 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Intensive Care Unit – two support persons. Only one person at bedside.
- Inpatient visiting hours for support persons will be 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. End of visiting hours announcements will air as appropriate at each location.
- Carle BroMenn Medical Center visiting hours are 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Inpatient Rehab – no support person until discharge.
- End-of-life – four support persons may be banded/stickered (including COVID+ patients), two at the bedside 24 hours a day.
- Support persons must change outside of the unit. They cannot wait in the lobby or waiting room areas.
- If the dying patient has a child under the age of 18, the child may be allowed to enter, but only when accompanied by another banded adult family member.
- No visitors for MedSurg, COVID+, or PUI patients or in semi-private rooms.
- All waiting rooms (except Surgical Services) closed to visitors.