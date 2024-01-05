PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)- The Carol House of Hope, at an undisclosed location in Pekin, might be getting a new location if the City Council votes in favor of the move on Monday, Jan. 8th.

Started in 1992 by a donation of family medical practices by Dr. Nelson (Pete) Wright and his wife Barbara, the Carol House of Hope was named in honor of their late daughter, who died in a car accident in 1982.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) worked with the Wright family to assist in providing support, counseling, and court advocacy services to women in children in need of safety.

On July 13, 2011, CFPA acquired the Carol House of Hope, turning it into a second emergency shelter. Today, CFPA has been working with the City of Pekin to acquire 1.8 acres of vacant land to rebuild and expand so they can further their services in Tazewell County.