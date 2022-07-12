BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People are finding a large number of dead carp in Lake Bloomington due to a carp disease working its way through the area.

The city received several calls from the community about the carp. The city said they contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) for answers.

IDNR said the situation is not a water quality issue and people shouldn’t be concerned.

The press release said the disease outbreaks are generally short and most fish viruses are not transmissible to humans, but it doesn’t mean you can’t get sick from handling the fish.

In a statement released by IDNR officials for those who may have been fishing at Lake Bloomington recently, they said to be aware that “Disease outbreaks are generally short and most fish viruses are not transmissible to humans, but that does not mean you can’t get sick from handling sick fish. Anglers should keep only healthy fish – swimming upright, with brightly colored gills and clear eyes, and without lesions on the body. As with most other outdoor activities, wash hands frequently and keep them away from your eyes and mouth after touching fish.”