Carrying the conversation on World AIDS Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois Friends, a local organization committed to providing services to people living with HIV/AIDS, is dedicating time on World AIDs Day to remember the past and push toward a progressive future.

The organization is partnering with regional agencies to provide a day of virtual events.

Tuesday, advocates carried the conversation about HIV rights.

In Illinois, it’s illegal to have sex without disclosing your status.



Deric Kimler, the executive director of Central Illinois Friends, said the law is interfering with efforts to encourage people with the virus to seek help.

“They are unwilling to have conversations with public health administrators about living with HIV simply for the fact that they could be criminalized,” Kimler said.

Kimler said if you are living with HIV and feel alone, there are a lot of people in the community and agencies committed to helping you.

Click here for more information about resources.