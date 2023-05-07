EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people headed over to the East Peoria Riverside for the first cars and coffee event of summer.

The free event happens every Saturday for car lovers and enthusiasts to get together, show off their vehicles, and talk about cars.

The event is usually hosted on Glen Avenue in Peoria, but it had to relocate due to construction.

Todd Harris, a Pekin resident, was thrilled to come out to the season opener with his dad to show off his late mother’s 2013 Camaro.

“The love for automobiles. They just don’t make cars like they used to. So everybody likes looking at these classic cars and it kind of makes you feel like you went back in time. It makes you wish you can own all of them. I like them because it’s not just one make or model, it’s several, and I like looking at everything,” said Harris.

The next Cars and Coffee will be next Saturday at the riverfront in East Peoria.