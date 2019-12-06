Cars burglarized near ICC campus in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The City of East Peoria is reminding citizens to lock their car doors.

A number of vehicles were burglarized during the early morning hours of Friday in the Illinois Central College area of the city, and in one case a car was stolen out of its garage.

The East Peoria Police Department said the best way to keep vehicles from being burglarized is to simply lock them. Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles to prevent items, or the entire vehicle, from being stolen.

Most car burglaries occur in unlocked vehicles, the city said. Residents should take valuables out of their cars, and make sure not to leave the keys in them.

Police also advise removing garage door openers from cars parked at residences and locking the main garage door as well as a door leading from the garage to the house.

Residents observing any suspicious activity should call the EPPD at (309) 698-4700.