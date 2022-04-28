PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shots were fired at the intersection of E. Corrington Avenue and N. Wisconsin Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday, leading to a car crash.

According to Peoria Information Officer Semone Roth, there were shots fired at a house. A person driving at the scene saw the shooting and panicked, crashing into another car.

Although shots were fired, no one was shot.

The intersection is currently closed, and blocked by police tape.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated.