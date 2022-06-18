MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – To kick off Father’s Day weekend, the Morton community celebrated with a car show.

Hosted by Reflections Memory Care and The Villas of Holly Brook, the show featured luxury vehicles from St. Jude Jeep Creep and more. Local community members also flaunted their prized cars.

The event brought out dozens of families, including Jim Jordan and his daughter, Kristina Jordan.

Kristina said it was a wonderful way to spend time with her dad.

“He’s been my rock my whole life, he worked really hard for 42 years at Caterpillar to support our family. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for me and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for him,” she said.

Kristina Jordan and her father Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan reciprocated the sentiment, saying his daughter’s company was more important to him than the shiny cars.

The facilities also sold popcorn and water to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Coordinators say they have several more events coming up, visit their Facebook for more information.