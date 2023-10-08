PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The community celebrated the 101st anniversary of the George Washington Carver Center in Peoria on Sunday.

City officials and community members gathered to talk about the history of the Carver Center and those who’ve made an impact throughout the last century.

The Colored Women’s Aid Club opened the Negro Community Center in 1922 which would later have its name changed to the George Washington Carver Center in 1944.

Over 100 years later, the goal to help the community and provide resources to those in need hasn’t changed.

Executive Director Jacobie Proctor spoke at the ceremony and unveiled the new monument dedicated to the history of the center.

“Carver will be here forever now, for generations to come. Even if the building falls, even if we’re no longer here, this will still be here,” said Proctor.

She said in another hundred years, she hopes Carver will still be providing community access to resources.

“We want to make sure that Peoria has what it needs, said Proctor. “Peoria is a great community we have some great resources inside of it, we’re under great leadership right now, and we want to make sure everybody understands how to use those tools, and we’ll be here to provide that.”

She said the Carver Center also now has a fully licensed daycare and offers after-school programs.