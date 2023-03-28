Learn more about the CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit and its mission.



Enjoy unique cuisine, signature cocktails, and more at their upcoming CASA for Cocktails event; taking place on Monday, April 17th at Hearth in Peoria Heights.



Tickets are $50 per person. You can register now on the CASA of the Tenth website.



