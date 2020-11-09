Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children hold 15th annual CASAblanca: dancing with the local stars

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday night, CASA of the tenth judicial circuit court held it’s primary fundraising event CASAblanca, virtually for the first time in it’s 15 year history.

“There are children in the foster system and children who are in need, who need some consistency in their life, and CASA provides that,” said Adam Shaw, one of the participating dancers.

Shaw and his partner Mady McKeown, who danced in the event, say watching last year’s dancers motivated them to get involved further this year.

“To be able to actually participate this year, just watching it last year as guests, now being able to be dancers and just donate our time, it mean’s the world,” said McKeown.

Arron McCall one of the four judges of the event, says he knows first hand the needs of the children who receive help from CASA.

“I have a couple friends that foster children, and I see what happens, and it’s just a beautiful thing when people come together find a great cause, especially with what’s going on now,” said McCall.

Leaders say they are glad they were able to have the event this year, and they hope it is even better next year.

“Hopefully a bigger venue, raising more funds, and ultimately more casa’s to help more kids,” said Adam Hawks, an honorary co-chair for the event.

