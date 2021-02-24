CASA Illinois is seeking caring volunteers that want to advocate for abused and neglected kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois CASA, an all-volunteer group of court-appointed advocates for abused and neglected foster children, on Wednesday announced a new statewide push to recruit at least 100 volunteers this year.

There are 31 CASA groups throughout the state and each volunteer is matched with one child. Volunteers are trained and take an oath to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates. Duties of a CASA include attending court hearings, writing reports, and spending time with the child.

“With the impacts of COVID-19, we’ve seen a rise in children coming into care, and as a result we need more volunteers to be able to advocate for these children. And it’s it’s really crucial to be able to make sure that all children are safe and happy and in healthy loving homes,” said Eric Hansen, volunteer recruiter and trainer at McLean County CASA.

Hansen said CASA volunteers often are the one stable factor in a child’s life. Children typically are part of the program for 18 months to three years. They require a long-term commitment so the child has the same advocate the whole time.

“There’s so many moving parts that these children are going through and a CASA has the ability to be a consistent in that child’s life. To be able to help develop that resiliency and trust and really really shape them into a strong adult someday,” said Hansen.

Mike Murphy, recruitment chair at CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit, which serves 1,200 kids in Peoria County and 700 kids in Tazewell County, said no experience is required to be a volunteer, just a desire to help kids succeed.

“You don’t have to have child welfare experience to be a good volunteer. We recruit people from … Retired teachers, engineers, medical professionals. People that just have that passion for wanting to help change a child’s story, and that’s really what we’re all about,” he said.

CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit currently has about 750 volunteers, and Murphy said Peoria County actually has more kids in foster care per capita than Cook County, which includes Chicago.

Murphy, a former foster child, said having a CASA volunteer made a “night and day” difference in his life.

“We want to be able to represent 100% of the children in foster care, but right now we’re only able to handle the more tumultuous cases,” he said.

McLean CASA Program Director Marypat Frugo-Anderson said they served 127 children in 2020 and more than half were under the age of 5.

“We were serving about 41% of children involved in the juvenile abuse and neglect court in McLean County,” she said.

Training and onboarding requires the most time upfront and varies by group, but its typically 30 hours (virtual for now), and then a 5-10 hour commitment per month. Visit IllinoisCASA.org for additional information about how to apply.