PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit is looking to beef up its volunteer roster.

The non-profit organization serves Peoria, Tazewell, Start and Putnam Counties. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trained volunteers who advocate on behalf of foster children in the courtroom.

“We advocate for children who have been pulled into care for abuse or neglect. We recruit volunteers to help advocate for them and what’s in their best interest, by visiting with the children, writing reports and attending court,” explained Michael Murphy, recruitment coordinator at CASA.

Murphy said they serve more children per capita than Cook County. Murphy said there were 1,888 children placed in foster care in 2021. Of those, CASA was able to serve 683 children.

“So there’s a high need for volunteers for CASA at this time. We’re only able to serve about 45% of the children who are in care. That means 55% of kids are without a CASA representative,” said Murphy.

Murphy said foster children often live chaotic lives; moving into multiple homes and attending multiple schools are standard.

“It’s really important that we understand that these children, they want stability. They need stability. A CASA volunteer is going to provide that for them because they are always going to be there. They’re going to listen to what they need and want,” he said.

He added children paired with CASA volunteers have better outcomes.

“It’s a night and day difference what that does, having that CASA volunteer, because it makes sure that pieces are happening in a timely manner as well,” he said. “The impact that we make on our community is just paramount because children that have a CASA volunteer spend less time in the system.”

Murphy said CASA is hosting a trio of informational meetings for prospective volunteers.

Tuesday, April 12 from 4:30pm-5:30pm at the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce, 402 Court St, Pekin

Tuesday, April 19 th from 4:30pm-5:30pm at the Morton Chamber of Commerce, 415 W Jefferson St, Morton

from 4:30pm-5:30pm at the Morton Chamber of Commerce, 415 W Jefferson St, Morton Tuesday, April 26th from 4:30pm-5:30pm at the Minority Business Development Center, 2139 SW Adams St, Peoria

Murphy said prospective volunteers should be available at least five hours a month for two years, in order to maintain consistent stable relationships with the children.

“Our end goal for CASA is simple. We want to recruit more volunteers. We want to be able to say that every child who comes into care has a CASA volunteer,” he said. “If you have time to volunteer, please do so.”