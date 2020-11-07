CASABlanca fundraiser goes virtual, goes online to support kids within court system

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A premiere fundraising effort for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Central Illinois going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

For the first time ever, CASA’s CASA-Blanca Dancing with the local stars event is being held online and will be filmed live Saturday night at the Par-A-Dice Casino and Hotel in East Peoria. Ticket sales from the event go towards helping abused and neglected children in Central Illinois.

The annual CASA-Blanca Dancing with the local stars raises over $200,000 every year for the CASA program. It’s an organization that supports the over 200 children in the 10th judicial court who have pending cases. Pamela Perrilles executive director of CASA said it’s a major fundraiser for the organization.

“That’s a huge part of our budget, so not trying to do something was not a possibility for us,” Perrilles said.

In past years, the event performs in front of a live audience but because of COVID-19, people will watch from their homes, virtually.

“We rely on the community and Peoria is a very philanthropic community and we’ve come to rely on that to grow and serve the need in our community,” Perrilles said.

The fundraiser is a dance competition at the Par-A-Dice Casino where local celebrities are paired with dancers and judged on their skills. Dancer Grant Murphy said he found out about it after his mom did it last year.

“I was approached and it’s just a great cause. I get to dance with my wife and we get to raise some money for a great organization,” Murphy said.

CASA Board member Dr. Mark Plunkett, a pediatric cardiac surgeon at OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria. He was a foster child and said having a stable environment helps them stay grounded.

“I was very fortunate in my childhood that I had individuals in my life, including my social workers that weren’t just supportive of my goals, but always lead me to believe that it was possible,” Plunkett said.

The broadcast of the CASA-blanca event is Saturday night from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

