FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The case of a man who escaped from the Fulton County Jail is back in court Monday.

Eugene Roets was one of four inmates to break out of the Fulton County Jail on July 7, 2021. After a manhunt, all four inmates were captured and returned to the Fulton County Jail.

Roets case has been continued to November, and he will return to court on Nov. 7.