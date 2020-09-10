Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Since July of 2020, there have been four confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Tazewell County.

“We are doing some outreach to our providers to make sure they are aware of that so they can have that in the back of their minds if they have anyone presenting with pneumonia,” said Tazewell County Health Department’s Communications Manager Sara Sparkman.

Sparkman said Legionnaires’ disease is not spread person-to-person, but instead through water droplets.

“It’s usually spread from water droplets, a water source. Whether it’s drinking water, if you’re bathing, showering,” Sparkman said.

Sparkman added hot tubs are another common way Legionnaires’ disease is spread. She said the health department is working with local health providers to ensure they are aware of the cases. She said because there are four cases, the cases are sporadic, meaning they are not enough to be considered an “outbreak” yet.

“Unfortunately, they’re very similar to the COVID-like symptoms. The cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, fever,” Sparkman said. “They’re very similar symptoms so that’s another reason we want our providers to be aware there have been some cases.”

The Tazewell County Health Department has been working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to ensure an outbreak doesn’t happen.

“There are 4 cases that are part of a community cluster. A source is still being investigated,” Melaney Arnold, spokesperson for IDPH told WMBD.

