ANKENY, IA (WMBD)– Casey’s is searching for the ideal candidate to become their new Chief Pizza & Beer Officer to ring in National Pizza Week.

According to a Casey’s news release, the new position will be the supreme authority on sampling and researching Casey’s pizza and beer combinations.

“As The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, Casey’s offers the unique ability to provide guests with craveable, handmade pizza and a variety of beer options to pair with it,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer at Casey’s.

He continued, “With over 200 beer options and plenty of fan-favorite Casey’s pizzas to choose from, the Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will have their hands – and beer cooler – full. Great pizza deserves great beer, and the Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will play a key part in making sure Casey’s guests know about both.”

Helping with the search will be with former NFL defensive lineman and well-known content creator and comedian Anthony “Spice” Adams.

“I thought that I had the best job in the world when I played in the NFL, but then Casey’s told me about its Chief Pizza & Beer Officer – and the opportunity for me to lead the search,” said Adams. “Tasting pizza and beer is fun – but it’s also serious work for this pizza and beer expert. After all, resting on the tastebuds and shoulders of this new position is the pizza enjoyment of millions across Casey’s Country.”

Responsibilities of the coveted title include:

Be a proven professional: someone who LOVES to eat Casey’s pizza and drink beer.

someone who LOVES to eat Casey’s pizza and drink beer. Have pizza stamina: strong enough to continue eating pizza even when you’ve eaten it every day for a month.

strong enough to continue eating pizza even when you’ve eaten it every day for a month. Have task prioritization and goal achievement: finding and creating the best possible pizza and beer combinations for our guests.

finding and creating the best possible pizza and beer combinations for our guests. Have leadership skills: Lead a team of one (you) of highly motivated pizza and beer lovers.

Lead a team of one (you) of highly motivated pizza and beer lovers. Be a beacon of integrity: willing to undergo a background check.

willing to undergo a background check. Be of legal age: you’ll be consuming beer responsibly, so you’ll need to be 25+ years old.

you’ll be consuming beer responsibly, so you’ll need to be 25+ years old. Reside somewhere in Casey’s Country: Our 17-state footprint across the Midwest and South.

Anyone who thinks they’re worthy of the crown can apply through Jan. 24 here.