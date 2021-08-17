Castle Theatre to require proof of vaccination or negative test from patrons attending shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Vaccinations are now required at a popular performance venue in downtown Bloomington.

The Castle Theatre announced on Facebook Monday night, the venue will “immediately” require all patrons to show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result up to 72 hours before being admitted to a show.

Masks are also required by all guests, vaccinated or not, unless actively eating or drinking per the latest CDC guidelines.

Theatre staff said in the post this “isn’t political nor are they perfect” but said many acts and performers are requiring venues to have stricter COVID-19 safety procedures. The theater cites larger venues in Chicago and St. Louis that are enacting similar guidelines.

The post also said certain acts may request additional procedures which will be communicated with ticket holders via email.

According to the post the policy is subject to change.