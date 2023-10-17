PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Parkwood and Rockvale Drives on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, fire crews were dispatched at approximately 12:09 p.m. Firefighters saw flames on the lower floor when they arrived on the scene, and learned there may be a pet in the home.

One fire crew performed an aggressive attack on the fire while, while another searched the home, and located a cat that died in the fire.

The fire was contained to the room it started in. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

Two adults and two children were displaced due to the fire. They were all able to secure housing.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.