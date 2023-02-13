PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar Inc. and the Peoria Chiefs have agreed to a five-year extension on Dozer Park stadium’s naming rights.

According to a joint press release, CAT initially gained the naming rights in 2013, and adopted the name to pay tribute to the bulldozer, the product CAT first manufactured.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with the Peoria Chiefs,” said Henry Vicary,

Caterpillar Community and Guest Relations Director. “This ballpark is a valuable asset for the

Peoria area and for the thousands of Caterpillar families who attend games each year.”

“Caterpillar has helped keep professional baseball thriving in Peoria,” said Chiefs

General Manager Jason Mott. “We look forward to playing our home games at Dozer Park.”

The Chiefs have hosted more than 1,000 home games since the ballpark has been in operation since 2002.