PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sales and revenues are up compared to last year.



On Tuesday, Caterpillar announced sales and revenues were $17.3 billion for 2023; showing a 22% increase compared to the $14.2 billion made during the second quarter of 2022.



In the press release, Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby highlights the company’s global team, while reflecting on what this quarter’s results mean for the company.

I’m proud of our global team’s strong operational performance in the second quarter. Our results reflect continued healthy demand as we achieved double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share while generating strong ME&T free cash flow.”



“Our team remains committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and continuing to invest for long-term profitable growth.” Jim Umpleby Chairman and CEO

