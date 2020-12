DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. voted Wednesday to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of common stock.

The stock is payable on Feb. 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as business ends on Jan. 20, 2021.

The company’s quarterly cash dividend more than doubled since 2009. Every year since the company formed in 1925, Caterpillar paid a cash dividend.

The company has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.