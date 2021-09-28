Caterpillar brings the world of Hot Wheels to real life in new trial video

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar is showcasing some new toys for all ages.

Caterpillar announced the return of the “Cat Trials” in a video titled, “Cat Trial 11: Hot Wheels®.” The video was filmed at Caterpillar’s Edwards Demonstration and Learning Center and showed life-size Hot Wheels cars and a 6.5-acre racetrack, bringing childhood dreams and future careers in innovation together.

In the video, Caterpillar partnered with the number one toy manufacturer in the world to bring expert Cat machine operators, equipment, life-size Hot Wheels® cars, and professional stunt drivers to create a unique racetrack experience.

Josh Hayes, a field operations manager at the Edwards Demonstration and Learning Center, said the racetrack took nearly an entire month to build.

“Using the STEM education, trying to figure things out especially in the construction industry, taking something that you might have created or dreamt of as a kid and then putting it into play later in life or into reality later in life, that’s the big aspect of this,” Hayes said.

The video also featured Cat’s all-new 982 XE Next Generation Medium Wheel Loader, which leaders at the company say is a prime example of industry innovation.

The machine tracks everything from material moved, hours worked, and fuel burned, with the touch of a screen. The Trial also highlights unique Cat service offerings including:

The Cat Certified Rebuild program

Cat Self-Service Options

Cat Financials’ Cat® Card

Cat dealer service trucks

Hayes also said it is exciting to see the reaction that each trial video brings.

“People just like to see what we can do as CAT, what’s next. Everybody wants to see is it going to be above and beyond, better than the last one. Where’s the creativity coming from? We have a great bunch of people that are very creative and are always thinking about the next thing,” Hayes said.