Caterpillar celebrates 95th anniversary with real life Pac Man maze

EDWARDS, Ill (WMBD) — In honor of Caterpillar’s 95th anniversary, creative teams built a real life Pac Man maze.

The video features a larger than life game board with the players being skid steer excavators. The course took a full three days to build and measures about 200 feet by 200 feet.

Archie Lyons lead the project and explained he used state-of-the-art technology to bring it to life.

“We were able to upload the iconic game board via GPS to our machines. When you look at the overlay of the virtual board on the real board, it’s a 99% accuracy, and with 151 corners in it, that’s pretty impressive,” said Lyons.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.