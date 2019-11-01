Caterpillar donates to Manual Academy for manufacturing

PEORIA, Ill. — Students at Manual Academy in Peoria are celebrating Manufacturing Day with employees from Caterpillar.

Volunteers from Caterpillar spent three days working with students, teaching them new skills and helping them re-organize their shop. Caterpillar also donated over $1,000 to the program.

Students and teachers both said they appreciated the volunteers.

“I’m grateful for Caterpillar for coming in and helping us and to better our workshop,” Manual student Jameer Walters said.

Program leader Andrew Rice said he likes to give students opportunities to see real-world manufacturing.

“It’s all about giving, and anytime I can actually have my students see a real-world or a real manufacturing strategy that these guys have done, it’s amazing,” Rice said.

Rice also said they will use the money to buy more equipment.,