Caterpillar Foundation expands matching gifts program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Caterpillar Foundation is increasing employee and retiree’s donation options through its matching gifts program.

Starting this year, the foundation expanded to include matched donations for most 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and public PreK-12 schools and districts.

For each employee and retiree, the foundation matches up to $2,000 a year and each donation must be at least $50.

Erika Kempf, an employee engagement program lead, says CAT employees and retirees are excited to donate to charities that are close to their communities.

“Previously, the program was limited to four narrow categories, so after listening to employee and retiree feedback, after seeing that our participation was very low, we decided to expand the program to be much more inclusive and make a substantially larger investment in our community,” said Kempf

She says Ronald McDonald House Charities, St. Jude, and Special Olympics are some of the popular organizations in the program. The expansion means the foundation will be able to donate millions back to the area.

“The feedback from employees and retirees has been great. It’s been so fun to hear about all of the non-profits that are so near and dear to their hearts that previously weren’t eligible but now are,” said Kempf.