Caterpillar kicks off holiday season with lights and machines

PEORIA, Ill. – What says “Happy Holidays” like an eight-foot wreath on a mining truck?

Tis’ the season at the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria. Wednesday kicked off the center’s annual lighting ceremony, featuring thousands of lights and a new machine on display every year.

This winter, more than 5,000 lights drape the CAT PM 313 Cold Planer. The machine weighs nearly 45,000 pounds with a full tank of water.

The display is open to the public of any age until the end of the year.

“You’d be surprised how many two-year-old (kids) know all about dozers and diggers,” said Susan Morton, manager of the Caterpillar Visitors Center. “Every age group (from) two-year-olds to grandma and grandpa who love to climb up the cab of a big machine.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for photos with children Wednesday night, and will return on Nov. 29 for the Santa Luncheon at the Caterpillar Visitors Center from noon until 2 p.m.

The Luncheon takes place directly following the Santa Claus Parade in downtown Peoria, and this year, one lucky child will win the opportunity to ride in Santa’s sleigh.

In order to register for the 2019 Ride with Santa Sweepstakes, click this link.